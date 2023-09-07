Ryanair chief O’Leary gets pied by activists at his own protest

Climate protesters have smeared Ryanair chief Michael O'Leary with cream pies as he arrived in Brussels to present a petition to Ursula von der Leyen.

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary was pelted with cream pies by environmental activists while preparing for his airline’s own protest at European Commission headquarters in Belgium.

Mr O’Leary was sorting out boxes alongside a cardboard cut-out of Commission president Ursula von der Leyen when an activist suddenly approached and smeared a cream pie across his face. Her attack was quickly followed by another, landing this time to the back of his head, according to a video posted on social media.

The activists shouted “Welcome in Belgium” and told him to stop pollution with planes. Mr O’Leary, covered in cream, replied “Well done,” then removed his jacket and continued preparing for his event.

Instead of buying cream pies, could have bought a flight from Belgium for the same price 😏 pic.twitter.com/8jruYI3ZxE — Ryanair (@Ryanair) September 7, 2023

Mr O’Leary was in Brussels to promote Ryanair’s petition urging the Commission to protect overflights across Europe when air traffic controllers go on strike. The airline was forced to cancel hundreds of flights this summer because of ATC strikes, and has said more than 1 million people have signed its petition.

“I have never had such a warm welcome,” Mr O’Leary said after the attack, according to a report in the Belgian newspaper La Dernière Heure. “Unfortunately it was environmentalists and the cream was artificial. I invite passengers to come to Ireland where the cream is better!”

Ryanair later posted a picture of Mr O’Leary with cream on his face.

“Instead of buying cream pies, could have bought a flight from Belgium for the same price,” the airline said. – Bloomberg