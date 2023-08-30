Ireland third safest country in world for expats, research finds

The insurer found the Republic ranks in third place in terms of safety, behind Iceland and Denmark. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

The State is the third safest country in the world for expats, according to research by insurer William Russell. Specialising in international insurance policies for expats, the company has found that Ireland outperforms other countries in many areas, including jobs, health, safety and life satisfaction.

The research examined metrics such as personal safety, public health and digital security to evaluate the safest countries for expats to live and work in, with reference to the Global Peace Index 2023.

The insurer found the Republic ranks in third place in terms of safety, behind Iceland at number one and Denmark in second place.

The research said that most people visiting Ireland “have no issues when it comes to crime”, apart from being advised to take precautions when it comes to potential bag snatching and pick pockets which can “occasionally occur, particularly in the Dublin area”.

Last month, however, the Government made €10 million available to enhance policing in the capital for the remainder of the year in a bid to increase Garda visibility and enhance public perceptions of safety in the city. The funding came in the wake of a number of attacks on individuals in the city centre.

William Russell’s research also noted that life expectancy in Ireland stands at 83 years, two years higher than the OECD average, although healthcare “varies depending on which area you live in”.

It also highlighted that there are “very few” road deaths per year in Ireland, as between 2013 and 2019 there was an average of 3.7 annual deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, compared with 12.3 fatalities per 100,000 in the United States and the global average of 17 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.

In terms of cybersecurity, the research said it is a “rapidly growing industry in Ireland”, employing around 7,000 people.

The research also identified that both Dublin and Cork are participating in Mission Cities, which aims to create at least 100 climate-neutral and smart cities by the year 2030, and that Ireland is also receiving funding through the European Union’s LIFE programme for nature, biodiversity protection and fighting against climate change.

Expat insurance expert at William Russell, William Cooper, advised those looking to move abroad in 2023 to do their research about the potential risks at their destination before arrival, as well as ensuring they have a safety net “in case things go wrong”.

“It is vital that you are prepared and have a backup plan in case something goes wrong whilst you are abroad. This could involve things such as international health insurance, which will allow you to receive private treatment if you fall ill or injure yourself,” he said.