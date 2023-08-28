Bord Gáis Energy to hire 300 staff as its plots path to net zero

Bord Gáis plans to expand its home services division by 230 roles over the next five years

Energy supplier Bord Gáis Energy is looking to hire an additional 300 staff and open a dedicated talent academy over the next five years as it plots a path to tripling its service workforce.

The company, part owned by British Gas parent Centrica, will also take on some 70 new apprentices – 20 this year and 50 over the next five years – through a programme, combining on-the-job training and college-based learning.

Bord Gáis said on Monday that newly qualified apprentices will graduate with Level 6 craft certificate in plumbing at the end of their programme of study. Additionally, the utility company said it has “plans to develop a bespoke Bord Gáis Energy Academy”, to develop expert workers to install electric vehicle charging equipment, heat pumps and learn a range of other essential skills.

Bord Gáis Energy, which has the second largest share of the market in the Republic behind Electric Ireland, also plans to expand its home services division by 230 over the next five years. These roles will include plumbers, electricians, gas service engineers, quality assessor’s, surveyors, project managers and a variety of field and customer support positions, the company said.

Tersa Purtill, director of services and solutions at Bord Gáis Energy, said the apprenticeship and hiring programmes are a “key part” of the company’s plans to transform the business to become net zero by 2045.

“We want to lead the energy transition in this country by providing net zero solutions to decarbonise Ireland’s energy system and customers’ homes and businesses,” she said. “As one of Ireland’s leading energy and services companies, Bord Gáis Energy has an important role to play in imagining a better way and supporting the Government in delivering a sustainable future for Ireland. Through this programme we are investing in the home solutions engineers of the future who will help our customers realise a sustainable future.”

In July, the company pledged not to increase charges in coming months after high wholesale prices left it with a €30 million loss in the first half of this year. However, its smaller rival Pinergy on Monday announced its second price cut of the year so far, which could put pressure on other energy suppliers follow suit as winter draws closer.