Wetherspoon offers to limit numbers in Camden Street beer garden to secure planning for barrier

UK pub giant JD Wetherspoon is willing to limit the capacity of a beer garden attached to its bar on Dublin’s Camden Street to 100 patrons or less in a bid to secure planning permission to erect a 43ft high sound barrier.

In an appeal lodged to An Bord Pleanála against Dublin City Council’s comprehensive refusal to the sound barrier, planning consultants for JD Wetherspoon, Brock McClure said that its client was “extremely disappointed” by the council’s decision to refuse planning.

Brock McClure stated that the firm was disappointed at the decision “due to the fact that they were and still are committed to being a good neighbour and working with residents to resolve issues whenever they may arise”.

The planning consultants contended that the council’s refusal “was not based on a reasonable assessment of the proposal”.

READ MORE

The council refused planning permission to the barrier - dubbed by one local resident as “taller than the Berlin Wall” - after concluding that it would create an unacceptably high, solid barrier and would seriously injure the architectural character, setting, special interest and amenity of protected structures within the area.

The sound barrier, planned for a beer garden attached to JD Wetherspoon’s pub at its Keaven’s Port hotel, faced strong opposition from parents of children attending an adjacent Montessori school, the D2 Creche and Montessori and from local residents.

However, in the appeal submission, Brock McClure said that it was “disappointing that the planning authority would not work with the appellant in advancing a resolution to the issue”.

The planning consultants said that “this courtyard space is an important part of the overall pub/hotel offering which provides 200 jobs and it is important for the viability of the business that it remains operative”.

Brock McClure said that JP Wetherspoon did not intend to operate the courtyard at the level of 244 patrons and was “happy to accept a condition that limits occupants to 100 persons or less”.

The appeal also said that JD Wetherspoon was “fully committed to a monitoring programme that manages occupancy of the courtyard space”.

The appeal added that JD Wetherspoon had “been diligently committed to restoring and enhancing the heritage value of these buildings and it is necessary to weigh these extensive efforts against the issues that have arisen in terms of neighbouring residential amenity”.

The sound barrier would allow JD Wethersoon reopen the beer garden it shut down in April, 2022 following residents’ complaints.

The appeal said that “in doing so, JD Wetherspoon have since experienced significant financial impact” resulting in a loss in sales and business.