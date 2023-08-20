Dawn Meats co-founder Peter Queally dies, aged 83

Peter Queally, the Irish entrepreneur who co-founded one of Europe’s largest meat processors, has died aged 83.

The Waterford businessman was a well-known figure in the Irish food industry, having founded Dawn Meats – along with his brother John and business partner Dan Browne – in 1980.

Dawn Meats is now a significant player in the European meat sector, operating some 11 processing, packaging and wholesale facilities on the island with revenues of more than €2 billion.

Along with his brothers John and Michael Queally, he also founded Arrow Group, one of the biggest meat processors in the State, which had an annual turnover of €617 million last year, according to accounts filed recently. A diverse group of companies, Arrow operates, among other things, cold storage businesses and a dog food processing plant, Irish Dog Foods, in Naas, Co Kildare.

Arrow was one of the entities at the centre of the horsemeat scandal in 2012 when its subsidiary, QK Meats, was strongly criticised by the Department of Agriculture for failing to notify it of the presence of equine DNA in meat products imported from Poland.

The company stated it never knowingly incorporated horsemeat into any of its beef products and said no material that tested positive for equine DNA was allowed into the food chain. Then Minister for Agriculture Simon Coveney confirmed that QK Meats had broken no laws.

Mr Queally, is survived by his wife Eileen and children Liam, Marie-Louise, Ivor, Aisling, Barbara, Irene, Cathal and Rebecca and his grandchildren.

Reposing at his home at Gardenmorris, Kill, Co Waterford on Monday from 3pm to 8pm, requiem mass for Mr Queally will be said at noon on Tuesday in the Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Kill, Co Waterford followed by burial in Ballylaneen Cemetery.