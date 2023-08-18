The Irish Times Business Person of the Month: Barry O’Sullivan, managing director of Diageo Ireland

Diageo Ireland MD Barry O'Sullivan has been chosen as The Irish Times Business Person of the Month of July, an award run in association with Bank of Ireland.

Barry O’Sullivan, managing director of Diageo Ireland, has been chosen as The Irish Times Business Person of the Month for July, an award run in association with Bank of Ireland.

During the month, the drinks giant unveiled a €25 million investment in its St James’s Gate brewery in Dublin to meet the rapidly growing demand for its non-alcoholic offering, Guinness 0.0.

The investment involved the installation of six new tanks towering 25m high and a new two-storey building at the brewery. Made in Germany, shipped into Dublin Port and Garda escorted to the brewery, they will have a total capacity of almost 90 million pints and will ramp up production of the alcohol-free stout by 300 per cent.

“This expansion in production capacity at St James’s Gate is a testament to the quality of Guinness 0.0 and the growth of the non-alcoholic category, as consumers look for more choice on different occasions,” Mr O’Sullivan said.

In recent weeks, Diageo and its development partner Ballymore received planning permission from Dublin City Council for a redevelopment of part of the St James’s Gate brewery site. Called the Guinness Quarter, the plan involves the development of a 12½-acre site that forms part of Diageo’s brewing campus in Dublin 8.

Diageo also recently reported that in the year to the end of June 2023, Guinness achieved double-digit organic net sales growth globally, in what was described as a “momentous year” for the brand. Diageo chief executive Debra Crew said: “Guinness has become the number one beer by volume in the island of Ireland off‐trade over the past 12 months.”