Online therapy platform Fettle set for expansion as it appoints new chief

Irish online therapy and counselling platform Fettle.ie is set for expansion after it raised €500,000 and appointed a new chief executive to oversee its growth.

The latest round of funding was led by Dublin-based Mashup Group and supported by Malta-based GrowthBox Ventures. Fettle said it will use the money to fund its expansion into the UK and other English-speaking markets later this year, along with the development of its tech-enabled solution for workplace wellbeing.

The company, which is aiming to improve mental healthcare accessibility and quality and address gaps in services for Ireland’s youth, has appointed Jordan Casey, a 23 year old entrepreneur, as chief executive. Mr Casey, who was previously described as the youngest app developer in Europe and launched his first game by the age of 12, will help lead the company’s strategic growth plan. Fettle is chaired by the founder of Waterford-based waste company Kollect, John O’Connor, with Jack Starling as executive director.

Fettle is also planning a further funding round of €1 million in the first quarter of next year to support fund its expansion. The company previously raised a pre-seed round of €225,000.

READ MORE

The company offers a range of therapies including cognitive behavioural therapy, online talk therapy and hypnotherapy. One of the most recent additions is youth therapy, an initiative that provides a safe, effective, and evidence-based mental health service for young people.

The company was founded by Mr O’Connor and tech veteran Richard Stafford.