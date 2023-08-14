Iput faces opposition to Earlsfort Terrace development plans

Iput is facing opposition to its plans to demolish Deloitte House and Garryland House on Dublin’s Earlsfort Terrace and replace the buildings with a nine storey office block.

Hibernia Real Estate Group – the former Hibernia Reit – and aircraft leasing giant, Air Lease Corporation have both lodged objections against the proposed 31,577 sq m office space.

A design statement lodged with the application states that the redevelopment of lands at 25 to 29 Earlsfort Terrace in Dublin 2 proposes “to greatly enhance the site and its urban setting”.

Henry J Lyons are the architects for the scheme and the design statement contends that the development of a contemporary, mixed use building of exemplar design and architectural merit seeks to provide an extensive public benefit.

Manahan Planners acting for AirLease Corporation which has its Irish HQ at 22, 22a and 23 Earlsfort Terrace, and subsidiary, ALC Aircraft Ltd’s, called on Dublin City Council to refuse planning permission for the development.

Consultant, Tony Manahan told the council that the proposed development “cannot be judged as a ‘good neighbour’ in terms of its building form, proximity, height, bulk and is completely incongruous in the context of the terrace of Protected Structures”.

Mr Manahan contends that the replacement building “is excessive and results in a gross overdevelopment of the site”.

Mr Manahan also argues that “the proposal based on its size, configuration and proximity to our client’s property, will be seriously injurious to the amenities of these important protected structures”.

Mr Manahan contends that the proposed building will have an adverse impact on the streetscape and urban streetscape of Earlsfort Terrace.

The planning consultant has urged the Council to refuse planning permission as the scheme is overscaled and would overwhelm the adjoining terrace of protected structures.

Hibernia Real Estate Group owns the nearby Hardwicke House and Montague House and contend that the scheme as currently planned will have a significant and adverse impact on its two properties.

On its behalf, Ian McGrandles of IMG Planning has told the council that the impact is disproportionately greater than that Hardwicke House and Montague House has on the application site.

Dublin City Planning Officer with An Taisce, Kevin Duff has told the Council that “the bulk, mass and height of the proposed development would produce significant adverse impacts on the Protected Structures to the south, which it would immediately abut”.