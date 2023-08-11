Housing units under construction in Dublin fell in first quarter

The task force found 17,483 units were under construction in the first quarter, a 2.9 per cent reduction on 2022. Photograph: iStock

There were 520 fewer housing units being built in Dublin in the first three months of this year than in the same period of 2022, according to the latest data from the Dublin Housing Housing Supply Coordination Task Force. The drop in construction came as the number of planned units grew substantially year on year.

The task force found 17,483 units were under construction in the first quarter, a 2.9 per cent reduction on 2022. A breakdown showed an annual increase of 377 to 14,809 in the apartment category and a decline of 897, or a quarter, to 2,674 for houses. The data showed the number of apartments under construction has now been greater than houses for three consecutive years in Dublin.

The latest report from the Government agency also showed an increase of 18,303, or almost one fifth, to 113,070 in the cumulative number of housing units allowed and proposed under current Dublin planning applications when compared to the first quarter of 2022.

It found 55,582 extant planning permissions which had yet to begin construction in the first quarter, up 13.7 per cent on a year earlier.