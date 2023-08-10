Web Summit signs up Drury for Lisbon campaign

“Web Summit don’t use a PR agency as my talent alone is sufficient,” its chief executive Paddy Cosgrave tweeted last December. Scrub that, because it’s now teamed up with Dublin-based communications agency Drury for a campaign leading up to Lisbon in November. It’s hosting a “Runway to Web Summit” campaign in several countries, including the Republic and the UK, organising gatherings for Irish start-ups in Cork, Galway, Belfast and Dublin.

“As a leading global tech event, Web Summit aims to spotlight Irish tech excellence in Lisbon, where thousands of world-leading entrepreneurs, investors and media gather annually to discover the next big thing,” a spokesperson told us. “A select few of the most promising Irish start-ups will be awarded complimentary access to Web Summit, granting them the chance to forge crucial connections. Drury will back this national campaign.”