Vodafone rings in the changes with €3m shop revamp

Vodafone customer Peter Kelly with Jack Moran: the telecoms group is establishing complementary digital drop-in sessions on Fridays in 21 stores to give 'dedicated digital support' for those over the age of 65. Photograph: Naoise Culhane

Vodafone Ireland has committed €3 million to an upgrade of a number of its shops in the Republic over the next three years as it seeks to “future-proof” the business.

The telecoms company, which in May announced a €500 million investment in its Irish network over the next five years, said on Thursday that almost a quarter of its Irish stores have been retrofitted so far, with plans to revamp its entire estate by the end of 2025.

The programme will allocate funding to store enhancements as well as the transformation of several locations into “future-forward digital hubs”. In partnership with charity Alone, Vodafone is also launching digital drop-in sessions on Fridays in 21 stores to give “dedicated digital support for those over the age of 65″.

Jenny Hayes, head of consumer sales at Vodafone Ireland, said the investment highlights the telecoms company’s commitment to customer experience.

She said that through the drop-in sessions, older customers will “receive hands on, complementary support on Fridays from Vodafone experts. Any questions or support required can be answered, be it contacting a family member or loved one, paying a bill or downloading an app, and it will further help us to combat the current digital divide across Ireland”.

In May, the company said it was committed to Ireland following market speculation about its future amid wider issues at the London-listed group, which announced plans to shed 11,000 jobs globally earlier this year. Vodafone is restructuring its European business after several years of underperformance that have sent its share price tumbling 40 per cent in the past 12 months.