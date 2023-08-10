Bank of Ireland names Aoife Leonard as COO of Irish retail division

Aoife Leonard has served in senior roles across the business and brings "a wealth of experience" to the job, Bank of Ireland said in a statement. Photograph: Naoise Culhane

Bank of Ireland has named Aoife Leonard as chief operating officer of its Irish retail banking division, overseeing the day-to-day operations of the business across the Republic.

Ms Leonard, who has been with the lender since 2006, has served in a number roles including head of Bank of Ireland’s distribution, digital and operations team where she has been in situ for the past two years. She brings “a wealth of experience” to her new role, the bank said in a statement. She has also previously held senior roles in the branch banking, direct channels and consumer segments areas of the business.

Susan Russell, who was named chief executive of the Irish retail unit on a permanent basis last month, said Ms Leonard is “an exceptional leader with a strong track record of delivery. “Our colleagues in Retail Ireland are among the very best in the industry and Aoife will ensure that we continue to provide customers with best-in-class banking services, as well as products and services that enhance their banking experience and long-term financial wellbeing.”

Ms Russell, who has been with Bank of Ireland since 2000, became the fourth woman member of the lender’s 12-person executive committee after being named to the senior role in July.

Employing around 4,000 staff, the bank’s Retail Ireland division now comprises 169 branches after taking on an additional 25 Ulster Bank premises following the NatWest-owned lender’s departure from the Irish market. It also operates two customer support centres in Kilkenny and Tallaght.