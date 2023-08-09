One in five workers say charity is not a priority for their employer

At the launch of Focus Ireland's Shine A Light campaign 2023 are (L-R) Kelly Ann Byrne, LEAP ambassador at Focus Ireland; Ruby McCarron, Bord Gáis Energy net zero portfolio manager; Amy Carr, director of fundraising & marketing at Focus Ireland; and Susan Whyte, director of customer operations at Bord Gáis Energy. Photograph: Leon Farrell/Photocall

One in five workers in the Republic believe their employer does not place a high priority on supporting charitable causes despite an overwhelming majority of employees indicating they would be more likely to consider a role with a company that does.

In response to survey questions from Focus Ireland, some 81 per cent of workers said they feel it is important for businesses to support charity with close to two-thirds (64 per cent) indicating that taking part in charitable activities in work improves job satisfaction.

The vast majority (85 per cent) of the 1,000 workers surveyed, meanwhile, said they already participate in social and environmental activities at work but one in five feel their employer does not prioritise charity work.

Workers also indicated that homelessness is the most pressing social issue in the Republic presently.

READ MORE

The release of the survey results coincides with the Focus Ireland and Bord Gáis Energy’s Shine A Light campaign, described as “an appeal to Irish businesses to take part in the nationwide sleep-out event on Friday, October 13th”. The campaign will raise funds to support Focus Ireland’s services for homeless people.

Employers, workers and individuals are encouraged to take part in one of the sleep-out events taking place at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork, Croke Park in Dublin and King John’s Castle in Limerick.

With homelessness figures rising 30 per cent in the past year alone, Shine A Light “continues to be our most important fundraising event of the year”, said Amy Carr, director of fundraising with Focus Ireland. “The research has shown that employees across the country are eager to get involved in charitable activities in the workplace and Shine A Light not only provides an opportunity to raise funds for Focus Ireland, but it can also raise company morale and provide a great team bonding experience for all involved.”

Susan Whyte, director of customer operations at Bord Gáis, said: “The research carried out to launch this year’s campaign clearly shows the importance of businesses getting behind charitable initiatives and our own team will be hosting a sleep-out in our offices this year to support the campaign.”

Information about how to register for the sleep-out is available on the Focus Ireland website.