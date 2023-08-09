Cork-based Ohme signs charging deal with Mercedes-Benz in UK

Cork-based smart charging company Ohme has signed a deal with Mercedes-Benz as its official home charging partner for the UK.

The deal, which will cover Britain and Northern Ireland, will see the car giant recommend Ohme chargers to customers, with an Ohme Home Pro charger in Mercedes-Benz showrooms.

“Mercedes-Benz has one of the strongest premium line-ups of electric vehicles. This collaboration with Mercedes-Benz underlines Ohme’s position as one of the UK’s fastest-growing and most dynamic smart charging companies in the UK,” said David Watson, chief executive of Ohme. “We’re looking forward to introducing Mercedes-Benz customers to the benefits of smart charging and supporting its network of agents.”

The company’s dynamic smart chargers connect with the national grid in real time, adjusting charging to take advantage of lower priced, offpeak tariffs, and when renewable energy generation on the national grid is at its peak.

“Ohme’s technological innovation and excellent approach towards customer service and professionalism align with the core values of Mercedes-Benz,” said Jason Allbutt, head of product and planning from Mercedes-Benz.

The deal is the latest signed by Ohme in recent months. The Irish company is the official charger provider for Motability Operations in the UK, as well as for housing developers Harron Homes and Hollins Homes.

Earlier this year, Ohme was named as the official charging partner for Volvo Car Ireland, and Volkswagen Group Ireland, covering all Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Cupra, Seat and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles.