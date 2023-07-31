Commercial property at a near standstill, mortgage prisoners, and what next for working from home?

The Irish commercial investment property market came to a “near standstill” in the second quarter, which was the weakest for six years, according to a new report by BNP Paribas. Laura Slattery has the details.

The number of people with high interest rate home loans stuck in investment funds who could actually switch to banks offering lower rates is far less than the 54,000 suggested by the Central Bank, according to a leading mortgage specialist. Conor Pope has the story.

Laura also reports that RDS chief executive Geraldine Ruane has stepped down from her role, the board of the Dublin events venue has announced. The move comes after days of speculation about her position.

Working from home has been one of the biggest changes since the start of the pandemic. Pilita Clarke looks at what happens now as companies try to get workers back to the office.

Aer Lingus has reopened its pilots training programme after a four year break, as the carrier forges ahead.

Revolut will offer car insurance to motorists in the Irish market after agreeing a partnership with insurance giant AIG. Laura reports. The fintech, one of Europe’s most valuable, company will offer the chance to buy Revolut car insurance to 3,000 customers from today and then roll out the product to all customers in the coming months, it said.

As we grapple with the green transition, Brooke Masters looks at how retrofitting existing buildings may be cheaper, and more effective, than replacing them entirely with new builds.

McKinsey chief Bob Sternfels has signalled he plans to run for a second term as managing partner as he rebuilds the consultancy after years of reputational crises and as the firm battles mounting economic and geopolitical challenges.

Finally, as the ECB hikes interest rates, banks have been passing on much of those increases to borrowers. Robert Whelan of Rockwell Financial says its now time for savers to get those increases too.

