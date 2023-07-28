Aer Lingus back in profit but still significantly lagging pre-Covid performance

In a statement separate to the IAG results, Aer Lingus described its first half performance as “strong”.

Aer Lingus swung back into profit in the first six months of this year but the airline was still significantly down on its pre-Covid performance in 2019, its interim results show.

Its performance in the six months to June 30th, 2023, are contained within the half year results of its parent International Airlines Group (IAG), which generated a record first half operating profit before exceptional items of €1.3 billion, up from a loss of €446 million in the same period of 2022.

The figures for Aer Lingus show it made a profit of €40 million in the six months to the end of June, which was up from a loss of €83 million in the same period the year before, but only just over half of the €78 million it generated in the first half of 2019.

The airline recorded revenue of just over €1 billion in the first half of this year, which was up from €666 million in the same period last year.

IAG said it was focusing its capacity restoration on its strongest markets. Aer Lingus is focused on its US markets, targeting new cities such as Cleveland, and reopening previous destinations such as Hartford in Connecticut, as well as consolidating its Manchester base.

IAG said strong demand for its network and frequencies were driving strong yields, with Aer Lingus driven by US markets and a recovery in short-haul European leisure destinations.

The results also show Aer Lingus repaid the €50 million of the financial arrangement with the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF) in full in March. As of June 30th, €350 million of undrawn facilities remains available for draw down.

In a statement separate to the IAG results, Aer Lingus described its first half performance as “strong”.

It said the “positive performance” demonstrated an increased seasonality in the business with a first quarter operating loss of €81 million offset by a €121 million operating profit in the second quarter.

“The second quarter operating profit demonstrates strong momentum as Aer Lingus builds towards the peak summer season in 2023,” it said.

“The positive financial performance achieved by Aer Lingus in the first half, while still below pre-pandemic levels, allows us to continue the focus on repairing our balance sheet throughout the recovery phase and beyond which is needed to fund future investment.

“The momentum achieved in the second quarter financial performance was based on strong leisure performance on both our long haul and short haul network.

“We have rebuilt our capacity to pre-pandemic levels, and expanded our transatlantic routes and frequency, offering the largest ever number of seats to North America in 2023.

“As part of our long haul programme we began operating a new route to Cleveland, Ohio and recommenced flying to Hartford, Connecticut.”

It said short haul to Europe “also performed strongly” during the second quarter, with the sun destinations in “high demand”.

While leisure travel has “delivered strongly”, the airline noted that business travel “has not yet fully recovered”, emphasising the “key importance” of the summer peak to the business.

“We are particularly looking forward to the arrival of fans in huge numbers for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic match between Notre Dame and Navy which is taking place on Saturday August 26th in the Aviva Stadium,” it added.

“We expect more than 40,000 international travellers making it the largest ever movement of US citizens to another country for a major event.”