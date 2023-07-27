ECB hikes rates for ninth time in 12 months amid war on inflation

The ECB, led by Christine Lagarde, has been raising interest rates aggressively over the past year in an effort to rein in inflation. Photographer: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg

The European Central Bank (ECB) raised its main lending rate to 4.25 per cent on Thursday, marking a ninth straight increase in 12 months, as it continues the most aggressive series of hikes in its history amid its fight against inflation.

The latest 0.25 of a percentage point increase was in line with what economists had expected.

“The developments since the last meeting [in June] support the expectation that inflation will drop further over the remainder of the year but will stay above target for an extended period,” the ECB said in a statement. “While some measures show signs of easing, underlying inflation remains high overall.”

While headline euro zone inflation fell to 5.5 per cent in June from 6.1 per cent a month earlier and a peak of 10.6 per cent last October, core inflation – which excludes volatile items such as energy and food – actually rose slightly to 5.5 per cent, according to Eurostat, the EU statistics agency. The ECB inflation target is 2 per cent.

The rate increase heightens the pressure on borrowers, many of whom are already grappling with repayments that have increased by hundreds of euro over the past year and the wider cost-of-living crisis.

Each quarter-point increase adds about €25 to monthly repayments on a tracker mortgage with a 1 per cent margin over the ECB rate and has €200,000 outstanding, according to Daragh Cassidy, head of communications at Bonkers.ie.

Irish banks have largely lagged euro zone peers in passing on rising ECB rates to mortgage borrowers, effectively using low deposit rates for savers to subsidise their loan books.

While banks have been increasing rates on certain personal deposit products to as high as 2 per cent in recent times, more than 90 per cent of retail savings are in on-demand and current accounts, which were earning an average rate of 0.04 per cent in May, according to Central Bank data.

The ECB’s move on Thursday to also increase its deposit rate by a quarter-point to 3.75 per cent means that the three surviving Irish banks – AIB, Bank of Ireland and Permanent TSB (PTSB) – are now earning an annualised €2.25 billion of interest on an estimated €60 billion of excess deposits they have stored with the central bank.

The central bank did not offer any guidance on the future path of interest rates, other than to say that “decisions will ensure that the key ECB interest rates will be set at sufficiently restrictive levels for as long as necessary to achieve a timely return of inflation to the 2 per cent medium-term target”.

The US central bank, the Federal Reserve in Washington, raised its main interest rate by a quarter point on Wednesday to a range of 5.25 per cent to 5.5 per cent, leaving it at levels last seen 22 years ago.