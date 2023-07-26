Housing completions up 5.5% in first half despite slowdown

A total of 7,353 new dwellings of all types were completed in the second quarter of the year, bringing to 14,069 the total number of units finished in the year so far. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

The number of housing units completed in the State increased by 5.5 per cent in the first six months of the year compared with the same period last year despite a sharp drop-off in the number of apartments connected to the national grid in the second quarter, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) has said.

A total of 7,353 new dwellings of all types were completed in the second quarter of the year, bringing to 14,069 the total number of units finished in the year so far.

However, the number of completions in the three-month period to the end of June was down 3.5 per cent on the same period last year amid a steep decline in apartment completions.

Some 1,897 apartments were brought to completion over the period, down 18.7 per cent on the second quarter of 2022. Dwellings completed as part of a scheme development, meanwhile, increased by 2 per cent to 4,017 representing more than half (54.6 per cent) of the total.

Single dwelling completions were also up by 7.2 per cent in the quarter to 1,439.

On a regional basis, the year-on-year changes varied, the CSO said, with falls in completions in Dublin and the Border, Midwest, and southwest regions, but growth in the Midlands, West, Mid-East, and southeast regions.

CSO statistician Justin Anderson said: “There was a decrease in completions in four regions from Q2 2022 to Q2 2023, with the relative drop highest in the midwest (27.6 per cent), and falls also in the Dublin (11.6 per cent), border (9 per cent), and southwest (3.8 per cent) regions.

“The region with the biggest relative increase from Q2 2022 to Q2 2023 was the southeast (21.1 per cent) with rises also in the Midlands (17.2 per cent), West (5.1 per cent) and mideast (4.7 per cent) regions.

The most completions in Q2 2023 were in Dublin (2,393) and the mideast (1,708), with more than half (55.8 per cent) of completions this quarter in these two regions. More than four-fifths (83.8 per cent) of apartment completions this quarter were in these two regions.”

The local electoral area (LEA) with the largest volume of completions, meanwhile, was Glencullen-Sandyford in Dublin where there were 548 completions, more than double that in Lucan, the second most active LEA, Mr Anderson said.

There is broad consensus that the number of housing units completed this year will fall short of last year’s total of 29,000 and well below the Government’s original Housing for All Target of 33,000.

In a report published last week, the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland said it expects some 27,000 units to be completed with builders facing “constraints due to shortages in labour and materials, along with ongoing rises in construction input costs”.