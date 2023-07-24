PTSB rebrands Lombard after completing Ulster loan transfers

Permanent TSB (PTSB) said on Monday it has rebranded the Lombard Asset Finance business it has taken over from Ulster Bank.

Permanent TSB (PTSB) said on Monday it has rebranded the Lombard Asset Finance business it has taken over from Ulster Bank.

The new Permanent TSB Asset Finance has €500 million of credit agreements out to 18,000 personal, business and commercial customers.

The transfer of the Lombard book marks the completion of PTSB’s takeover of €6.75 billion of mortgage and small business loans as well as 25 bank branches from Ulster Bank, as the latter retreats from the Irish market.

All told, over 330 Ulster Bank employees have moved with the loans, including 66 that have been assigned to the asset finance unit.

READ MORE

“As our once in a generation deal with Ulster Bank comes to its conclusion today, I am very proud of what the Bank has achieved over the past two years,” said PTSB chief executive Eamonn Crowley.

“We have transformed the bank and now have greater scale and business model diversification, an increased branch network and have welcomed tens of thousands of new customers to Permanent TSB. We have also had more than 330 new colleagues join Permanent TSB who, along with our other experienced and committed colleagues, are enabling the Bank to continue to grow and compete in the market.”

The deal has increased PTSB’s loan book by about 45 per cent and has served – in combination with rising interest rates – to recasting the bank’s outlook.

PTSB forecast in March that its return on equity (RoE) – a key measure of profitability relative to shareholders’ equity in the business – will rise to 13 per cent over the medium term. Analysts generally see an RoE ratio of between 8 per cent and 10 per cent as a sign of a healthy bank.

PTSB was delivering an unsustainably low RoE of between 2 and 3 per cent before the pandemic and announcements by the parents of Ulster Bank and KBC Bank Ireland that they were quitting the Republic.