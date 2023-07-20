Housing commencement notices up by a quarter

Some 15,561 new units have been commenced in the Republic so far this year. Photograph: iStock

Building control authorities received some 2,574 commencement notices for new homes in June, a 25 per cent increase on the same month last year, according to the latest Department of Housing data. This brings to 15,561 the number of new units commenced in the Republic so far this year, up 10 per cent on the same period in 2022.

A commencement notice is a notification that a person intends to carry out work on a property. Notice must be given to a building control authority not more than 28 days and not less than 14 days before works are started. Once the authority validates the notification, work must start within 28 days.