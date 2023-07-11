Business

Renault brand sales rebound, rising 11% in first half

Company continues to see growth after four years of declines

Tue Jul 11 2023 - 08:01

French carmaker Renault said on Tuesday worldwide sales of its flagship brand rose 11 per cent in the first half of the year to 770,807 units, extending a rebound after four years of declines.

The increase marks an acceleration from the 9 per cent growth in sales reported in the first quarter of 2023.

In 2022 sales for the Renault brand - which account for around two thirds of overall group sales - had fallen by 9.4 per cent - their fourth consecutive yearly decline. - Reuters

