Renault brand sales rebound, rising 11% in first half

French carmaker Renault said on Tuesday worldwide sales of its flagship brand rose 11 per cent in the first half of the year to 770,807 units, extending a rebound after four years of declines.
The increase marks an acceleration from the 9 per cent growth in sales reported in the first quarter of 2023.
In 2022 sales for the Renault brand - which account for around two thirds of overall group sales - had fallen by 9.4 per cent - their fourth consecutive yearly decline. - Reuters
