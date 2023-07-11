Renault brand sales rebound, rising 11% in first half

Renault is seeing sales rebound for another quarter, after the company suffered four years of declines.

French carmaker Renault said on Tuesday worldwide sales of its flagship brand rose 11 per cent in the first half of the year to 770,807 units, extending a rebound after four years of declines.

The increase marks an acceleration from the 9 per cent growth in sales reported in the first quarter of 2023.

In 2022 sales for the Renault brand - which account for around two thirds of overall group sales - had fallen by 9.4 per cent - their fourth consecutive yearly decline. - Reuters

