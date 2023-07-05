M&S launches click and collect service with Applegreen

Applegreen is expanding its partnership with Marks & Spencer in a trial of a click and collect service for online customers of the department store.

Retailer Marks & Spencer has teamed up with Applegreen to pilot a new click and collect service at four of the forecourt operator’s stores in Dublin, Kildare and Wicklow.

The deal will allow shoppers who buy clothing from M&S as well as selected home and beauty ranges online to have their packages delivered free of charge to one of the four trial locations. They are Celbridge, Co Kildare; Kinsealy, Co Dublin; Mountgorry, off the M1 near Swords ,Co Dublin; and the M11 service at Cullenmore, Co Wicklow.

“Building on our successful partnership with Applegreen, we are delighted to add this additional service free of charge for our Irish customers. Our Click and Collect service continues to grow in popularity,” Eddie Murphy, trading director for Ireland at Marks & Spencer.

The move follows the decision last year to sell M&S food at five Applegreen stores in Ireland. The four stations trialling the click and collect service are among those selling M&S food products, including fresh fruit, sandwiches, salads and dinners.

“This is the next phase of our partnership with M&S, which has been well received by our customers to date,” said Applegreen Ireland managing director Fiona Mathews. “Constantly offering more choice is key to Applegreen’ s operations, and we are confident that this new click and collect service will provide something new to the market that customers from both Applegreen and M&S will really love.”

M&S’s Mr Murphy said: “We are constantly innovating and working hard at M&S to make our services as accessible and convenient as possible – to bring our great quality ranges to as many people as we can. Our focus has always been on quality, and now we’re putting a huge emphasis on expanding our footprint and increasing the channels that our customers can use to shop with us.”