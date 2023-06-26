Property developer plans Ailesbury Road home expansion

Property developer Jamie Rohan is planning to demolish a tennis court at his Ailesbury Road home in south Dublin as part of a revamp of “a high quality family home”.

In plans lodged with Dublin City Council, Jamie and Lucy Rohan are seeking to revamp and extend their five bedroom family home to have a gross floor area of 5,855 sq feet. Mr Rohan is managing director of property group Rohan Holdings,

In a planning report lodged with the application, planning consultant Kevin Hughes told the council that “a significant amount of development has taken place on Ailesbury Road in recent years”.

“Numerous planning applications have been made lodged for alterations to existing dwellings on Ailesbury Road and the adjacent Shrewsbury Road and subsequently granted.

He said that the council “consider it acceptable to grant planning permission for significant extensions and alterations to existing dwellings on this road”.

As part of the 35 page planning report lodged with the application, Mr Hughes states that “the proposed extension to the existing dwelling will not unduly impact on the residential amenity enjoyed by the existing building or neighbouring buildings in the vicinity of the site”.

The revamp includes a new home office, a new lounge area, a powder room, a pantry room, a new playroom, a new kitchen/dining area and a new master bedroom within the first floor extension.

Mr Hughes said Ailesbury Road is “almost exclusively residential and home to many ambassadors and referred to an ‘Embassy Row’ “.

Mr Hughes further states that the proposal “represents appropriately scaled development which will not give rise to any undue impact on the amenity of any adjacent properties and will result in high standard amenity representative of the development and granted planning permissions in the immediate area”.

Mr Hughes further contends that “the proposed extensions, due to their modest forms and high quality design, effectively demonstrate how merging new contemporary designs with period houses can successfully achieve an attractive and quality streetscape with minimal visual impact and preserve the built environment”.

Mr Hughes said what is planned “is in excess of the minimum standards”.

He said: “In addition, the landscaping works proposed comprising the removal of a disused tennis court and replacement with various trees, plants and shrubs will result in the increased use of their rear gardens and patio area and will be enjoyed by the applicants and their visitors alike”.

The most recent accounts for the Mr Rohan-led Rohan Holdings show that it recorded pretax profits of €5.97 million in 2021 as revenues decreased sharply from €25.85 million to €10.48 million.