Meta to block news in Canada after government passes online content bill

Meta said it plans to end news availability on Facebook and Instagram for its Canadian users.

Meta said it would make good on its threat to block news in Canada after the country’s government on Thursday passed a bill forcing online groups to pay publishers and broadcasters for carrying their content.

“We are confirming that news availability will be ended on Facebook and Instagram for all users in Canada prior to the Online News Act (Bill C-18) taking effect,” Meta said in a statement.

Facebook’s parent faced severe criticism in early 2021 when it enacted a temporary news blackout in response to a similar bill in Australia, when pages including those of emergency services were blocked.

Meta has recently been testing ways to restrict news in the country without blocking vital services. – The Financial Times