Mickey O’Rourke’s Premier Sports secures live rights to Wimbledon

A view of the outside of Centre Court at Wimbledon and some of the outer courts that will be used for the tennis major from July 3rd. Irish broadcaster Premier Sports has secured rights to show the tournament. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Irish broadcaster Premier Sports has secured rights to show the Wimbledon tennis championships in the Republic. The deal with the All England Lawn Tennis Club will give it access to up to 18 court feeds daily from the championships, which begin on July 3rd.

Founded by Irish entrepreneur Mickey O’Rourke, Premier Sports will dedicate both its linear channels to the Wimbledon championship, as well as providing three red button continuous coverage court feeds for the duration of the tournament.

Commenting on the agreement, Mr O’Rourke said: “Wimbledon is one of the most iconic sports events in the calendar and we’re delighted to be in a position to bring comprehensive live coverage to our audiences. With up to five separate live match feeds available daily we’ll provide real choice for tennis fans during this fantastic fortnight.”

Premier Sports is available in the Republic via the Sky, Now, Virgin Media and Vodafone platforms.