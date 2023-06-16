Aer Lingus Regional pilots plan work-to-rule over pay, conditions and union recognition issues

Pilots at Aer Lingus Regional operator Emerald Airlines plan a work-to-rule from next weekend. Photograph: Frank Grealish/IrishAirPics

Pilots at Aer Lingus Regional operator Emerald Airlines plan a work-to-rule from next weekend in a dispute with management over pay, conditions and union recognition.

Members of the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (IALPA) at Emerald Airlines, which operates the Aer Lingus Regional network, recently voted for industrial action in the dispute.

IALPA, part of trade union Fórsa, confirmed on Friday that members plan a “strict work-to-rule” from Saturday, June 24th.

Pilots will refuse to work off days, overtime or any out-of-hours duties, said the union.

READ MORE

The union has told Emerald Airlines that it reserves the right to escalate the industrial action and will give the required notice should it decide to do so.

IALPA official Daniel Langan said pilots were surprised that the company had refused to deal with the union.

“Other airlines that previously refused to engage with unions are now happy to negotiate with them to achieve the certainty and stability of a collective labour agreement,” he added.

Fórsa official Ian McDonnell noted that Emerald pilots had been willing to work days off to ensure flights were not cancelled.

He claimed that management had not recognised this flexibility, which allowed it to address staffing issues, and pilots were now withdrawing it.

IALPA sought a meeting with Emerald management several weeks ago to discuss pay, conditions and collective bargaining at the airline. Although the company responded, it did not agree to meet.

The company pointed out that pilots had won considerable concessions from the airline through its own internal employee representative group.

Emerald Airlines is a separate company to Aer Lingus but has been operating the larger carrier’s regional network since March 2022 under a deal agreed between the pair the previous year.