Ryanair dismisses chief pilot after internal investigation

Ryanair has dismissed its chief pilot following an internal investigation.

Ryanair DAC has dismissed its chief pilot following an internal investigation which it told staff found “unacceptable behaviour.”

An internal note to employees on Wednesday said an investigation identified a “pattern of repeated inappropriate and unacceptable behaviour” by the pilot, Aidan Murray.

It is understood management began the investigation around three weeks ago after receiving a note from a member of staff. It is not clear if Mr Murray will appeal the company’s decision.

Ryanair’s internal memo stressed it was determined to ensure that staff could come to work in a safe and secure environment.

It asked workers to respect the privacy and integrity of those who came forward to assist in the investigation.

Ryanair made no statement publicly beyond saying that it does not comment on queries relating to individual employees.

The airline immediately replaced the chief pilot, as the post is one that safety regulations demand must be filled at all time.