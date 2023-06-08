CRH shareholders vote for New York listing

CRH chairman Richie Boucher said the listing change would not alter CRH’s “strong positions” on both sides of the Atlantic. Photograph: Brenda Fitzsimons

CRH shareholders voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to change the Irish building materials giant’s primary listing to New York from London.

Shareholders with almost 96 per cent of the company backed the basic resolution to change the company’s listing at a general meeting in Dublin.

Similar majorities voted for five subsequent resolutions needed to facilitate the change. Chairman Richie Boucher told the meeting the resolutions were “inter-conditional”, so all required a vote in favour to allow the group switch its listing.

Shareholders will largely have to take no action once the listing goes through, according to chairman Richie Boucher. He told the meeting that the change in certificates would be automatic.

READ MORE

However, he pointed out that shareholders who wanted to receive their dividends direct to their bank accounts should tell the registrar, Computershare.

Responding to concerns that the group was too focused on the US, Mr Boucher stressed that the change in listing would not alter CRH’s “strong positions” on both sides of the Atlantic.

“We have a very strong European business and we continue to see opportunities for the European business,” he said.

“We believe the best long-term interest of our shareholders is to have a strong business on both sides of the Atlantic.”