Offshore energy group GDG to create 500 jobs on back of renewables surge

Offshore energy services business which works with offshore projects worldwide from Irish offices is hiring across range of roles

Simon Coveney, Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment welcomed GDG Geosolutions jobs announcement. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Barry O'Halloran
Wed May 31 2023 - 12:00

Offshore energy consultancy Gavin & Doherty Geosolutions (GDG) is creating 500 jobs to cash in on growing momentum behind renewables development.

The company said on Wednesday that it planned to hire professionals across all grades over the next five years to establish an engineering hub to serve demand for its services from offshore developers in Ireland and abroad.

Founded by industry veteran Paul Doherty in 2011, GDG is based in Dublin with offices in Cork and Belfast from where it services offshore projects around the world. UK-based Venterra Group bought the business two years ago.

Mr Doherty believes world governments’ increased renewable energy targets are driving the industry’s momentum.

“Our ambitions extend beyond Europe to the US and Asian markets as we strive to become the global leader in the offshore industry,” he said.

Announcing the jobs, Simon Coveney, the Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, said that the recruitment drive “supports the Government’s plans in aiming to have Ireland carbon neutral by 2050″.

Barry O’Halloran covers energy, construction, insolvency, and gaming and betting, among other areas

