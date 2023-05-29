US cybersecurity firm sets up shop in Galway, creating 50 new jobs

Centripetal’s European cyber intelligence centre of excellence in Galway “will serve as the central hub for new and existing customers. Photograph: Getty Images

US cybersecurity specialist Centripedal has opened a new European hub in Galway, which will create 50 jobs. The IDA-supported project aims to tap into “cybersecurity opportunities in the UK, Ireland and across Europe,” the company said.

Centripetal’s European cyber intelligence centre of excellence in Galway “will serve as the central hub where new and existing customers can work with Centripetal to gain insight on the current European and global threat landscape and how they might be affected,” it said.

“With economic crime and fraud on the rise in recent years, cybercrime is extremely disruptive in how it impacts the business community,” the company said, citing a recent Grant Thornton Ireland report, which estimated that the cost of cybercrime in Ireland exceeded €9.6 billion in 2020.

The company is now actively recruiting staff in areas such as security analysis, network operations, engineering, marketing and sales.

“Today’s jobs announcement is yet another vote of confidence in Galway, in our available skilled workforce and in our city and county as a great place to work and live. Galway was home to a number of significant investment announcements last year including Fidelity Investment, Genesys, SAP and Diligent, so Centripetal are certainly in good company,” said Minister Hildegarde Naughton.

“Centripetal is the only cybersecurity vendor that delivers intelligence powered protection that neutralizes every known cyberattack at the network level while simultaneously driving down the cost of security operations,” said Jonathan Rogers, chief operating officer for Centripetal.