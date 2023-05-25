Tommy Tiernan has bumper year as pay surges

In a bumper year for Tiernan’s Mabinog Ltd, new accounts show that aggregate pay for the comedian and codirector and wife Yvonne Tiernan increased twentyonefold from €54,740 to €1.18 million.

In a bumper year for Tiernan’s Mabinog Ltd, new accounts show that aggregate pay for the comedian and codirector and wife Yvonne Tiernan increased twentyonefold from €54,740 to €1.18 million.

The large pay increase for the two coincided with a very successful run of the prime time Tommy Tiernan Show on RTÉ and the large popularity of the Tommy, Hector and Laurita podcast with Hector Ó hEochagáin and Laurita Blewitt.

The podcast – currently on a break for the summer months – has generated more than 20 million listens in its first 2½ years.

Tiernan’s podcast partners are also benefiting from the venture with separate accounts recently lodged by Blewitt’s podcast firm, Lightning Seeds (Irl) Ltd showing that the firm recorded profits of €190,775 last year while Hector O’hEeochagain’s own media firm, Low Profile Ltd enjoyed profits of €172,181 in 2022.

The new Mabinog Ltd accounts show that the cash funds at the company almost tripled from €635,927 to €1.64 million last year.

The directors’ payout to the Tiernans contributed to profits for the year more than halving from €123,812 to €56,503.

At the end of December, the company had an accumulated loss of €39,430.

Numbers employed by the business increased by one to five made up of two directors and three staff, and Tiernan is currently adding to the coffers of the firm with a series of Tomfoolery tour dates including Live at the Marquee dates in Cork in June.

The Tommy Tiernan Show, lauded for its unrehearsed format, completed a 12-week run in March and guests in the most recent series included Roy Keane, Dara Ó Briain and actor Denise Gough.

Separate accounts lodged by connected firm Mabinog Publishing Ltd show that the company recorded post-tax profits of €124,747 last year and this followed profits of €105,567 in 2021.

At the end of December last, the firm was sitting on accumulated profits of €778,202.