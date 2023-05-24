C&C proposes €15m dividend as margins widen on price increases

C&C said on Wednesday that the volume of Bulmers sold in Ireland grew by 9.1 per cent last year, helped by a 57.6 per cent growth in the on-trade in the aftermath of the pandemic. Photograph: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

C&C, the company behind Bulmers and Magners cider, has proposed a full-year dividend for the first time since 2020 after reporting sharp increases in revenues and profits for the year to the end of February.

The London-listed drinks group, which also owns the Five Lamps and Tennents lager brands, saw its operating margin widen by 1.6 per cent last year to 5 per cent, driven largely by increases in sales volumes and the price of its products.

In Ireland, where group operating profits soared 48.7 per cent to €28.1 million, C&C said in its full-year results on Wednesday the introduction of minimum unit alcohol pricing coupled with the removal of the remaining Covid-19 public health restrictions last year had also “helped improve margins year-on-year”. This happened “despite the inflationary cost pressures” the business faced and a large, €6.1 million increase in group marketing investment.

“Increased investment behind the Bulmers brand continued and this year we achieved 40 weeks on air with our TV ad campaign, driving awareness and affinity for the brand with Irish consumers,” the group said. “In addition, the brand was showcased in a lighter tone of voice through a new TV campaign for Bulmers Light.”

The volume of Bulmers sold in Ireland grew by 9.1 per cent in C&C’s latest financial year, helped, the group said, by a 57.6 per cent growth in the on-trade in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Overall group operating profits jumped 75.6 per cent from 2022 to €84.1 million with adjusted earnings before deductibles 46.7 per cent €79.5 million.

Patrick McMahon, who replaced David Forde as group chief executive earlier this month, said the results reveal “an improved performance against all financial measures”. He said: “Increased balance sheet strength and inherently strong free cash flow characteristics have enabled C&C to return capital to shareholders through the reinstatement of dividends.”

Against this backdrop, C&C’s board has recommended a full-year dividend of 3.79 cent per share, amounting to a total distribution of €15 million. It is the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic that the group has proposed a dividend and “reflects the “directors’ confidence in the cash-generating capability of the business”, it said.