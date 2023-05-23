Renowned deal-maker Richard Hooper has died

Renowned deal-maker and former IBI Corporate Finance managing director Richard Hooper died on Saturday.

Mr Hooper enjoyed a stellar career in corporate finance as one of the very first employees of IBI.

He led the IBI team which advised on many of the defining landmark transactions in Irish corporate history, including the Irish Distillers takeover by Pernod Ricard, the Jefferson Smurfit Group restructuring and the NTR financing.

Following his retirement from IBI in 1993, he went on to serve as non-executive director on the boards of a number of leading Irish companies, including NTR, Green Property, Jurys Doyle and Irish Life and Permanent.

READ MORE

IBI said he would be “fondly remembered by all his former colleagues with great affection and respect”.

“We pass on our condolences to his wife, Kathleen, his children, Maeve, Derval, Ashling and Orla, and his wider family and friends. The IBI offices will be closed this Thursday as a mark of respect for Richard.”