Children’s charity Barretstown names Anne Heraty as chair of board

Barretstown, the children’s charity, has named leading businesswoman Anne Heraty as chairwoman of its board.

The founder and former chief executive of listed recruitment group CPL has been a director at the charity, which caters to children living with serious illness and their families through what it calls “therapeutic recreation”, since 2019.

Welcoming the appointment, Barretstown chief executive Dee Ahearn said: “As Barretstown continues to expand our services, the depth of experience and insights Anne will bring as chair of our board, and to the wider organisation, will prove invaluable.”

Ms Heraty said she was “delighted” to take up her new role “and to work with an incredible group of people from a diverse range of industries”.

“I never cease to be impressed by the commitment of all involved with Barretstown, particularly the amazing volunteers, who help provide the unforgettable experiences for children who are living with serious illnesses. I am both excited and honoured to be part of the next phase of growth for this wonderful organisation.”

In the most recent year for which figures are available, Barretstown took in income of €7.24 million in 2021, up almost a third on the previous year. Spending also grew but at a lower rate – about 18 per cent – to €5.34 million.

The charity had funds of €34.4 million at the end of the year, having made an investment gain of €1.5 million during the year.

Since opening in 1994, Barretstown has catered to more than 85,000 sick children and family members.