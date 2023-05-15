New 140-apartment plan for former Deerhunter site in Glenageary

Developer Red Rock Glenageary has submitted a plan for 140 apartments at Glenageary roundabout after a previous proposal was rejected. Photograph: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Plans have been lodged by Keith Craddock’s Red Rock Glenageary for a seven-storey 140-apartment scheme in south Dublin.

The scheme includes a new neighbourhood centre that will feature commercial and retail units, a public plaza, a childcare facility and “associated residential amenity spaces” at the junction of Sallynoggin Road and Glenageary Avenue, and Glenageary Roundabout, Glenageary, the former site of the Deerhunter pub,

The scheme has been lodged directly with Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council through the Large Scale Residential Development mechanism.

In April last year, An Bord Pleanála refused permission for a 147-unit build to rent scheme by Red Rock Glenageary Ltd after the proposal encountered strong local opposition.

READ MORE

Planning consultants, Brock McClure in a report submitted with the new application, say Red Rock’s new plan addresses the reasons for the previous refusal, adding that “careful attention has been given to the protection of the existing levels of amenity afforded to the surrounding properties”.

A newly appointed design team provided a fresh outlook on the site constraints and opportunities in the design of the proposed scheme, Brooke McClure says.

“The proposed scheme with its active frontage at ground floor level and the proposed architectural features of an arch create a welcoming pedestrian passageway from the roundabout through an active internal public plaza,” they state.

The seven commercial ground floor units proposed include two restaurants, a clothing store, a florist, a pharmacy and a hairdresser.

On the height of the scheme, Brock McClure notes it will increase gradually from four to seven storeys “with a stepped approach to create a variety and visual interest and to comply with the cumulative heights strategy”.

The vision for the project “is to create a unique sense of place with a strong community identity characterised by the public plaza will act as a prominent focal point set within the area”, its report says.

The increased height, they say, will provide a focal point at Glenageary roundabout with the proposed height, scale and massing appropriate to the characteristics of the existing topography and surroundings on the suburban vacant site.

A decision is due on the application in July.