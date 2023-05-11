Meteor customers to get refund following ComReg investigation

Current customers of Meteor who are due a refund will be notified of a credit applied to their account.

Refunds totalling more than €700,000 are to be issued to about 55,000 customers of mobile phone provider Meteor.

The refunds are to be issued following an investigation by the Commission for Communications Regulation (ComReg) into data charges incurred during 2016 and 2017.

Following the investigation, ComReg said it “formed an opinion that Meteor had not complied with its obligations under the Universal Service Regulations”.

The regulations required Meteor to supply customers with details of out-of-bundle data charges.

Meteor has agreed to refund a total amount of not less than €722,760 to approximately 55,000 customers for certain data charges during that period.

Past customers will be refunded by Payzone voucher using the contact details Meteor has on record. Refunds will be completed by the end of July. Customers will have 90 days to claim the refund.

Meteor’s parent company Eir retired the Meteor name as a standalone brand in 2017. Eir said that the average value of the refunds will be €13.02 per customer.

“Active customers will be given a credit to their account”, it said. “In general, non-active customers will be provided with a unique barcode which they can use to claim their refund through Payzone in retail outlets.”