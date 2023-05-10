Business

EU court backs Ryanair’s challenge against Lufthansa state bailout

Commission approval for €6bn in state support for German airline annulled by court

Europe’s second-top court has backed Ryanair’s challenge against Germany’s Covid bailout of Lufthansa. Photograph: Christof Stache / AFP via Getty Images

Wed May 10 2023 - 09:03

Europe’s second-top court on Wednesday backed Irish airline Ryanair’s challenge against Germany’s Lufthansa state bailout in 2020 triggered by the Covid pandemic and approved by EU competition regulators.

“The General Court annuls the decision of the Commission to approve the recapitalisation of Lufthansa by Germany, amounting to €6 billion in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Luxembourg-based tribunal said.

It cited errors made by the EU executive in its decision.

More follows

RyanairEuropean CommissionLufthansa
