EU court backs Ryanair’s challenge against Lufthansa state bailout

Europe’s second-top court has backed Ryanair’s challenge against Germany’s Covid bailout of Lufthansa. Photograph: Christof Stache / AFP via Getty Images

Europe’s second-top court on Wednesday backed Irish airline Ryanair’s challenge against Germany’s Lufthansa state bailout in 2020 triggered by the Covid pandemic and approved by EU competition regulators.

“The General Court annuls the decision of the Commission to approve the recapitalisation of Lufthansa by Germany, amounting to €6 billion in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Luxembourg-based tribunal said.

It cited errors made by the EU executive in its decision.

More follows

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2023