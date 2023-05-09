DCC boss to step back amid ‘medical condition’

DCC CEO Donal Murphy will temporarily step away from the business. Photograph Nick Bradshaw for The Irish Times

DCC chief executive Donal Murphy is to step away from his day to day duties “to address a medical condition.”

Mr Murphy will step back “for the next few weeks,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

While Mr Murphy will remain involved in the business, chief financial officer Kevin Lucey will take on his day to day responsibilities.

The move comes just a week before the Dublin-based conglomerate is due to publish its fiscal full year earnings on May 16. Mr Lucey will present the results, along with divisional management, DCC said. Mr Murphy is expected to be back at work before the company’s annual general meeting scheduled for July.

Mr Murphy has been in charge at DCC since July 2017, having joined the company in 1998.