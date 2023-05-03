Greg Kavanagh faces opposition to Delgany plans

Greg Kavanagh: the developer is facing local opposition for plans to build 85 homes in Delgany

Locals in the Co Wicklow village of Delgany are opposing plans by a firm tied to developer Greg Kavanagh to build an apartment block scheme in the area.

Mr Kavanagh’s Beaksonshaw Hill Ltd lodged plans earlier this year with the council for 55 apartments and 30 houses for a site at Kindlestown House off Chapel Road, Delgany.

The scheme faces opposition from the local area. The chairman of Delgany Community Council, Paul Armstrong, told the council that four-and five-storey apartment blocks were not permitted for the site under the local area plan. He added that the level of housing in the Greystones/Delgany area “now well exceeds its ability to cope”.

In the objection on behalf of the community council Mr Armstrong stated that the scheme “would result in the overdevelopment of the application site”. In addition, the plot ratio density for the apartments was very high “and similar to a plot ratio one would expect for a site located close to a Dart Station”.

READ MORE

Mr Armstrong noted that the 3-, 4- and 5-storey apartment blocks “are incongruous and overbearing in relation to the protected structure, that is, Kindlestown House”.

In one of the 19 submissions lodged with the council Delgany resident Conor Steenson said that he appreciated the efforts of the developer to improve the housing situation in the area. He adds that he has concerns relating to the density of the development “which far exceeds the level of density in the surrounding area”.

“Secondly, I am concerned about the lack of public transport in the area, which could lead to increased car dependency and traffic congestion if the proposed development were to go ahead.”

A planning report lodged with the planning application states that the proposed development “accords with the recommendations for increased density, building heights and diversity of house types”.

The report stated: “The recommendations in the national framework, ministered guidelines and the recently adopted county development plan all make repeated reference to the importance of infill sites in the achievement of the recommendations therein.”

The site abuts a new housing development, Churchlands, to the east which is currently under construction for around 120 homes. The report also said that the subject site “is located in an urban edge of centre location, which is already undergoing substantial development”.

A decision is due on the application next week.