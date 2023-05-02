Grocery prices register slight drop

The average cost of groceries across Irish supermarkets has fallen for the first time in two years, according to new figures from retail analysts Kantar. Photograph: Julien Behal/PA

The average cost of groceries across Irish supermarkets has fallen for the first time in two years, according to new figures from retail analysts Kantar.

The price decline is so marginal, however, that few shoppers are likely. to notice much difference in the cost of their weekly shop.

Grocery price inflation last month was put at 16.6 per cent compared with 16.8 per cent a month early, the new data suggests.

According to Kantar, the value of grocery sales in Ireland increased by 10.9 per cent in the four weeks to the middle of April as the average price per pack increased.

Shopper visits to stores were up 10.6 per cent in April, making an additional two trips compared to last year.

“Although grocery price inflation remains high, it is now lower than the level seen last month,” said Kantar’s senior retail analyst Emer Healy. “This is the first dip seen in almost two years, which will be welcome news for Irish consumers.”

According to the report, consumers are turning to shopping little and often to help manage household budgets and are also returning to store more often, with visits up 10.2 per cent.

Irish shoppers enjoyed more celebrations in April, with Easter Sunday and a bank holiday weekend with sales of wine, vegetables, lamb and chilled desserts soared by an additional €3.4m, €5.1m, €1.5m and €1.3m respectively.

Irish shoppers indulged this holiday as sales of Easter chocolate confectionery jumped by 13 per cent with shoppers spending an additional €3.7m year-on-year.

Sales of own label Easter eggs rose by 28 per cent with branded eggs seeing slower growth at 14 per cent year-on-year. However, 93 per cent of all Easter eggs sold were still branded products with 37.7 per cent bought on promotion.

The market saw much stronger own label growth – up 15.6 per cent compared to brands up 8 per cent as shoppers look for ways to save money.

Value own label had the strongest growth, climbing 33.4 per cent with shoppers spending €18m more on these ranges.

Online sales remained strong over the 12-week period, up 4 per cent, with shoppers spending an additional €6.5m online year-on-year.

With frequency driving sales growth, Tesco, SuperValu, Lidl and Aldi all saw growth ahead of the total market during this period.

Dunnes holds the highest share among all retailers at 23.2 per cent, compared with 22.4 per cent for Tesco and 20.7 per cent for SuperValu. Lidl holds 13.3 per cent share while Aldi’s market share was said to be 12.1 per cent.