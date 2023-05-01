Gas demand spiked during cold, damp March

At times during March gas powered almost 90% of the country’s electricity, peaking at 88% and never dropping below 12%. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

An “unusually wet and dull” March saw gas demand throughout the Republic jump by 14 per cent when compared with a month earlier.

According to Gas Networks Ireland, the amount of gas needed climbed by 14 per cent on the February figures, with the food and beverage sectors, manufacturing, large industries and the pharmaceutical sector reporting substantially higher increases than that.

Gas Networks Ireland’s acting director of strategy and regulation Brian Mullins said gas was the backbone of Ireland’s energy system and the “ideal partner to complement weather-dependent, less predictable, energy sources such as wind”.

Wind generated 40 per cent of overall electricity in the first three months of this year..

“Ireland’s energy systems harnessed wind energy when it was available in quarter one, and backed it up with gas when wind was not available,” he said. “Gas’s contribution to electricity generation never fell below 12 per cent at any point in the first three months of the year. Another reminder of the flexibility and reliability of gas and the gas network which continues to provide a secure and complete energy system for the people of Ireland.”

The demand for gas in the food and beverage sector as up 33 per cent, while manufacturing and large industries recorded increases of between 28 and 33 per cent.

Demand from the pharmaceutical sector was up 19 per cent, while air travel and hotels jumped by 17 per cent.

Demand for compressed natural gas (CNG) from Ireland’s road freight operators increased by 25 per cent year-on-year, making it one of the strongest sectors of the market in percentage growth terms during the month. This greener fuel produces less carbon emissions and helps haulage companies reduce their carbon footprint.

Gas generated 45 per cent of Ireland’s electricity in March, the same percentage as in February.

At times during the month gas powered almost 90 per cent of the country’s electricity, peaking at 88 per cent and never dropping below 12 per cent.

Wind’s contribution fell by 8 per cent month-on-month powering 39 per cent of Ireland’s electricity in March.

Wind peaked at 77 per cent but given the variable nature of weather-dependent renewable energy sources there were also times in the month when the wind supply dropped almost completely and contributed less than 1 per cent of electricity generation.

Coal generated 6 per cent of electricity in March, peaking at 21 per cent, with a low of 2 per cent.