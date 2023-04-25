American Airlines boosts Irish services

US carrier plans on expanding its summer-only service between Dublin and Texas to year-round from October

American Airlines plans to boost two Irish services beginning in October, it confirmed on Tuesday.

The United States carrier will expand its summer-only Dublin to Dallas, Texas, service to year-round from this October.

American also plans extend its daily summer Dublin to Charlotte, North Carolina, route by commencing it on March 1st from next year.

Demand from passengers at both ends of the two routes prompted American Airlines to expand the services, the company said.

It also noted that US travellers wanted to connect to European flights by its partner, Irish carrier Aer Lingus.

Travel is “high on agendas” for US and Irish people, said Kyle Mabry, American Airlines’ vice-president.

“So, we’re looking forward to continue providing them with a year-round service from October,” he added.

Vincent Harrison, Dublin’s chief commercial and development officer, described the news as evidence of strong demand for services between Ireland’s biggest airport and North America.

“Demand has increased steadily over the past 15 months following the easing of Covid-19 travel restrictions and we anticipate that other summer-only transatlantic routes will soon become year-round services,” he predicted.