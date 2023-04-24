New €1.1m childcare facility to open in Sligo this summer

Some of the Bridgestock team pictured outside the €1.1m facility which is nearing completion. Photograph: Donal Hackett

A new €1.1 million purpose-built childcare facility will open in Sligo this summer with the creation of up to 25 jobs.

Cre8ive Corner Creche is currently under construction by Bridgestock Childcare at Farmhill Manor on the Strandhill Road. The creche will be the second Cre8ive Corner Creche in Sligo. The first has been located at Sea Road for the past 10 years.

The creches are operated by Bridgestock, a family-owned company which has been providing care services in Ireland, the UK and Belgium for over 20 years.

The company is expanding its childcare operations with plans for further growth in the coming years across the North West and the Midlands to meet “huge demand” for childcare facilities.

READ MORE

The new Sligo facility has begun a recruitment campaign for childcare professionals with plans to have the facility up and running over the summer.

Bridgestock Childcare chief executive Michael Gillen said he was “delighted to be opening our second Cre8ive Corner Creche in Sligo and look forward to building a quality team that will cater for the needs of the children of Sligo as well as their parents and guardians”.

“Due to the shortage of high-quality childcare facilities in Ireland, our plans at Bridgestock Childcare are to open additional childcare facilities across the North West and the Midlands in the near future,” he said.

“There is also currently a lack of career progression opportunities in the childcare sector for committed, professional early years educators.

“Bridgestock Childcare provides a clear career path and progression for its team members with ongoing opportunities for career progression and continuous learning.”