Glenveagh Homes gets green light for Ennis scheme

An Bord Pleanála has given the green light for the single largest ever private housing scheme proposed for Ennis.

The appeals board has given permission for plans by Glenveagh Homes for a €65 million 289 unit scheme on the outskirts of the town despite some local opposition and Clare County Council recommending a refusal.

The strategic housing development (SHD) scheme is made up of 125 three-bed town houses, 74 three- to four-bed semidetached homes, 66 two-bed town houses, 12 two-bed duplexes and 12 one-bed maisonettes.

The site, with an address at Ballymacaula, Drumbiggle, Keelty, Circular Road, fronts on to the Ennis bypass link road between the roundabout near Ennis Golf Club and the roundabout on the N85 Lahinch Road.

Planning permission for the development was granted by the appeals board after its inspector in the case, Colin McBride, endorsed the scheme.

In his 130-page inspector’s report, Mr McBride said that the proposed development would not seriously injure the residential or visual amenities of the area or of property in the vicinity and would be acceptable in terms of urban design, height and quantum of development.

Mr McBride supported the scheme despite the council recommending a refusal on four grounds.

The council recommended refusal due to the design, layout, parking and the layout of open spaces in the development. The council said the scheme would not provide for an appropriate standard of residential amenity for future occupiers.

The local authority also recommended refusal due to the scale of the development and the location of the site which is at a remove from Ennis town centre.

In compliance with its Part V Social and Affordable Housing obligations, Glenveagh is proposing to sell 57 homes to Clare County Council and has put an indicative price tag of €12.4 million on the 57 homes.

The two sides can now enter negotiations on a final price with planning permission now granted.