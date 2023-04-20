Interest rate gloom; Ryanair’s Brexit bonus; and the indecent rush to facial recognition

ECB governing council member Klaas Knot is comfortable with the thought of several more interest rate rises. Photograph: Getty Images

Little good news on the interest rate front today with Dutch central bank boss Klaas Knot warning that rates may well go up again in both June and July after an expected increase in May. The ECB governing council member was talking to economics correspondent Eoin Burke-Kennedy after giving the Central Bank’s annual Whitaker lecture.

Cheap “booze and fags” are among Brexit’s few benefits, Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary told Bloomberg New Economy Gateway conference in Wicklow. He doesn’t think it will last though, predicting Britain will ultimately pay to re-enter the EU single market within 10 to 15 years. Barry O’Halloran was there.

Paddy McKillen Jnr’s plans for a holiday resort and surf school on the clifftop lands at Magheramore Beach in Co Wicklow will require investment of €40 million and deliver tourism revenue of €2.8 million a year, an economist’s report promoting the venture says.

More than 100 women are contacting a regional employment law firm each month with queries about pregnancy-related discrimination in the workplace, the firm’s principal has said. Ormonde Solicitors’ Seán Ormonde said women being fired or made redundant due to pregnancy was “more common than you think”, writes Mary Carolan

Sixty-seven newly-built social housing apartments in Dublin’s Blackrock have been sold for British group M&G in a €31.3 million deal. Ronald Quinlan reports that the apartments are let to Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council for the next 25 years.

Karlin Lillington says the current rush to secure permission for gardaí to use facial recognition software is ill-judged and uncannily resembles the rushed legislation of data retention that subsequently fell foul of Europe’s top court.

Boardroom leaks on a “pretty fraught” meeting that failed to rubber-stamp RTÉ's selected candidate for director general was “very unfortunate”, the broadcaster’s chairwoman, Siún Ní Raghallaigh, has told the Oireachtas media committee. Kevin Bakhurst was subsequently named to the post “I think everybody would agree that it wasn’t ideal, but it happened. I can’t un-happen it.” Laura Slattery tuned into the hearing.

Tesla delivered results overnight that showed how margins have suffered as the group cuts car prices to preserve market share.

Meantime, Ciara O’Brien takes a look at another Elon Musk business, Twitter, and weighs up his successes and failures there in the 12 months since he first bid for the social media group.

And after Joe Biden’s visit, Chris Horn argues that having the ear of both Washington and Brussels can put Ireland in unique role as world powers battle over the future of green subsidies, EV production and chip technology.

Shareholders in builders merchants and DIY group Grafton have been urged by a leading advisory firm to vote against the €840,500 basic salary of new chief executive, Eric Born. The company says it has had to increase the pay to secure the talent needed to run the business. Joe Brennan reports.

Irish Life has spun out the Invesco, Acumen & Trust and APT financial advice companies acquired in recent years into a separate wealth management business called Unio, writes Joe Brennan. It will oversee an initial ¤14 billion of assets on behalf of personal and corporate clients.

The High Court has been asked to wind up two Irish-registered aircraft and ship leasing companies that are part of a group ultimately owned by the Russian Federation which have been crippled by the Ukraine war sanctions in what would be the largest winding-up in the history of the State.

Finally, a Dublin musician who claims he wrote a song on one of U2′s albums is looking to appeal to the Supreme Court a High Court ruling that the band’s bassist Adam Clayton should not have to answer certain pretrial questions.

