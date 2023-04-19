Grafton Group completes €106m share buyback programme

Building materials distributor Grafton Group has completed a £93.3 million (€105.8 million) share buyback programme.

In a statement on Wednesday morning, the group said it had repurchased 10.89 million ordinary shares between November 10th 2022 and April 18th 2023, at an average price of £8.57 per share, accounting for 4.8 per cent of the company’s issued share capital.

The company has now returned a total of £193.3 million to shareholders under two buyback programmes held between May 9th 2022 and April 18th. Shareholders approved the repurchase of up to 10 per cent of the company’s ordinary shares in issue at its annual general meeting in April last year.