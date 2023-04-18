Ryanair sees no disruption from Boeing delays, getting a better return on your bank savings, and An Post and the RTÉ licence fee

A Ryanair Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. The Irish airline does not expect any issues with its summer schedule in spite of delays with Boeing delivering new 737 Max aircraft in the coming months. Photograph: PA

Ryanair is not expecting any issues with its summer schedule in spite of delays in the delivery of new Boeing 737 aircraft in the coming months, a senior executive at the Irish airline has told Barry O’Halloran. The airline is also planning a €40 million aircraft maintenance facility for Dublin Airport

Interest rates are rising but not by as much on our savings. In our personal finance feature, Fiona Reddan explains how banks continue to shortchange their customers on deposit rates and offers some suggestions when seeking a better return.

In our personal finance Q&A, a reader wonders about the tax implications of bringing a car here from the UK when they move home permanently in August. Dominic Coyle says it’s all a matter of timing. If you want more personal finance coverage you can sign up to our On The Money newsletter, published every Friday, here.

While An Post chief executive David McRedmond has ruled himself out of the race to be RTÉ’s next director general, he retains a keen interest in the future of the Montrose broadcaster via the State-owned postal company’s role in collecting the TV licence fee. After years of debate and some criticism of An Post’s performance, no definitive solution has been framed for the licence fee and how it should be collected, writes Laura Slattery in her media and marketing column.

Irish agritech company Piper Systems has signed a €1.8 million deal with dairy farms in the US that will pave the way for further growth in the market. Ciara O’Brien reports.

How many new homes will be built in Ireland this year? Eoin Burke-Kennedy looks at the various data points available while also considering the impact of rising interest rates and higher input costs on the viability of housing projects.

Sometimes the stars align for a company, like Irish tinnitus therapy medtech group Neuromod, which escaped lightly from the recent collapse of one of its investors, Silicon Valley Bank, just as it was about the press the button on a major fundraising. Cantillon explains all.

With the Punchestown horse racing festival on the horizon, former jockey Bryan Cooper recounts a “tough lesson” he learned in Mexico last summer when he discovered that he had paid €150 over the odds on a taxi journey. He spoke with Tony Clayton-Lea.

