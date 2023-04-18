Developers reduce scale of plan for scheme near Ha’penny Bridge

A view of how the development behind the Woollen Mills is expected to look, according to planning documents.

The developers of plans for an eight-storey, mixed-use scheme close to the 1815 Ha’penny Bridge in Dublin have drawn up alternative plans reducing the scale of the proposed block.

Last month, Dublin City Council refused planning permission for the scheme due to its impact on the historic setting of the “iconic and unique” Liffey quays.

SRM Book and Cook Ltd, which operates the Woollen Mills restaurant at Ormond Quay, originally lodged plans for the eight storey development consisting of six three-bed apartments, a two-bedroom penthouse and a restaurant at ground floor level.

In response, the operator of The Grand Social venue, Taurus Management Consultancy Ltd, along with An Taisce and councillor Mannix Flynn (Ind) objected to the scheme.

READ MORE

As part of an appeal to An Bord Pleanála against the city council refusal, SRM Book and Cook Ltd’s alternative plan now has reduced the scheme by one storey to seven storeys.

In the comprehensive appeal, planning consultant, Kevin Hughes argues that the scheme does not represent over-development of the site.

Mr Hughes said that the development had achieved a high standard of contemporary architecture which was appropriate in improving the visual amenity of the immediate and wider streetscape of Ormond Quay Lower “and has been designed to a scale which is appropriate in the context of setting a suitable precedent for the efficient future development of similar city centre locations”.

Mr Hughes also contended that the development would present minimal impacts to the existing levels of residential amenities of neighbouring properties.

The planning consultant pointed to current national and local policy that acknowledges the need for buildings and developments of a higher density in order to prevent urban sprawl.

Mr Hughes said that the original proposal and the alternative seven-storey scheme provides for a level of residential accommodation which represents an efficient redevelopment proposal.

The appeal states that the scheme would “provide additional residential units and in turn increase housing supply in a central location in proximity to public transport nodes”.

Mr Hughes argued that the scheme had been designed to provide an exemplary standard of high quality, sustainable and inclusive urban design.

In its refusal, the council stated that the proposed development due to its scale, height and massing constitutes an overbearing, excessive and inappropriate form of development “in the context of the historic setting of the Liffey quays which is iconic and unique to the built heritage of the Inner city”.