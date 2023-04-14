Locals resist Kimmage apartment plans

Local residents are concerned by what they call the overbearing nature of the planned apartments

Local residents have claimed a new 208 unit apartment scheme for Dublin 12 will hit the values of adjoining properties.

The Kimmage Dublin Residents Alliance make the claim during an appeal to An Bord Pleanála against the Dublin City Council green light to Lioncor for the 208 unit ‘social and affordable’ apartment scheme.

Last month, the Council granted planning permission for the Large Scale Residential Development (LRD) despite local opposition where the planning authority received in excess of 45 third party submissions.

The scheme comprises five blocks up to six storeys tall made up of 104 one bed and 104 two bed apartments on the ‘Carlisle’ site located to the north and east of the Ben Dunne Gym, at Kimmage Rd West, Terenure.

In the appeal lodged on behalf of the Kimmage Dublin Residents Alliance, planning consultant, Anthony Marston contends that the proposed development will have a negative impact on the value of properties adjoining the boundaries of the site given the profound overbearing nature of the proposed development, the loss of light, privacy, and significant loss of residential amenity which will occur as a consequence of the proposed development.

Mr Marston argues that “there are strong and unambiguous grounds for refusing permission for this LRD application”.

He contends that “the proposal constitutes a serious overdevelopment of the site that fails to adequately respond to its neighbouring buildings in all directions and will have a seriously negative impact on local residential and visual amenity”.

Mr Marston said “the excessive massing and scale will be incongruous when viewed from all surrounding properties and will be highly overbearing that will result in a serious loss of residential amenity”.

A second appeal has been lodged by Brookfield Green resident, Elizabeth O’Callaghan.

Ms O’Callaghan told the appeals board that in her opinion, the site represents a fantastic opportunity to create a meaningful housing development with a positive impact on the immediate environment and wider city, especially in this time of housing crises.

The Kimmage resident stated that however she believes that there are major/minor flaws with the scheme that will result in inadequate and low quality housing which will unnecessarily negatively affect the lives of the future residents in the development itself and those in the wider neighbourhood.

The Council planning report which recommended planning permission stated that the redevelopment of the vacant site for residential development “is welcomed and represents a more efficient use of the lands”.

The report also stated that the heights and quantum of development are appropriate at this location within an established residential area of Kimmage.