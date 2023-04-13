Shortlist for the 2022 EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards announced

The finalists will compete across three categories – emerging, established and international. Photograph: Naoise Culhane

The shortlist for the 2022 EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards has been announced, with 29 people representing 24 companies nominated across three categories.

The shortlisted entrepreneurs span a range of sectors including technology, manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, retail, consumer products and engineering. The theme for this year’s programme is “the art of entrepreneurship”.

Collectively, the group generates annual revenues of more than €700 million and employs about 5,000 people.

The finalists will compete across three categories – emerging, established and international – with a special sustainability award presented to the finalist who is making the biggest contribution towards environmental sustainability.

READ MORE

One overall winner will be selected at the EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards ceremony, which will take place later this year.

The finalists in the emerging category are: Denis Collins of ActionZero; Chris Kelly of EasyGo; Rosie Connolly and Paul Quinn of 4TH ARQ; Deirdre O’Neill and Helen O’Neill of Hertility; Sam Moffett of Moffett Automated Storage; Lauren Duggan, Fiona Parfrey and Aine Kilkenny of Riley; Declan Wynne of Skanstec; and Ray Nangle and Geraldine Killian of The Lunch Bag.

The finalists in the established category are: Ciaran Marron of Activ8 Solar Energies; Douglas Adams of Connected Health; John Desmond and Sean O’Callaghan of Cygnum Timber Frame; Michael McCambridge of McCambridge Bread; David Beggs of Pure Pharmacy; Sheena Bailey and Louella Morton of TestReach; Lorraine Heskin of Gourmet Food Parlour; and Charles Cosgrave of Village Vets.

The finalists in the international category are: Andrew Woods of Catagen; Abhilash Borana of Failte Solar; Tom Keogh of Keoghs Crisps; Nick Keegan of Mail Metrics; Brian Fahey of MyComplianceOffice; Neil Skeffington of Novelplast Teoranta; Tom Walsh of Staycity; and Ted Wright of Writech Industrial Services.

[ EY US to embark on €456m cost savings after scuppering break-up plan ]

Commenting on the selection process, EY partner lead for the awards, Roger Wallace, said: “We received a record number of nominations for this year’s programme and the highest ever number of nominations for female entrepreneurs, which we are delighted to see.”

This year’s finalists will engage in a strategic growth programme over a 10-month period which includes a weeklong CEO retreat in Singapore.

As part of this retreat, the finalists will join a group of more than 100 previous finalists and winners of the programme where they will meet a range of entrepreneurs, businesspeople and academics.

The overall winner will represent Ireland at the World Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards in June 2024.